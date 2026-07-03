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Terraced Apartments for sale in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Banská Bystrica, Slovakia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
The Perfect Blend of Urban Charm and Alpine Adventure Welcome to your ready-to-move-in ba…
$313,952
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