Second citizenship in São Tomé and Príncipe

About the Immigration Program

✔️ Second citizenship by investment for the whole family! (non-refundable contribution to the National Transformation Fund of Sao Tome and Principe from $ 90,000):

  • A new program from August 2025 from the African island state of Sao Tome and Principe is available to citizens of Russia and the Republic of Belarus

  • Accelerated processing of applications - only 2 months!

  • No residency and language skills required

  • Possibility to include in one application spouse, children under 30 years and parents over 55 years (family package up to 4 people $95,000, each subsequent family member +5,000 $)

  • Recognized partner in civil marriage, children from former spouses

  • Remote submission of documents

  • Visa-free access to 69 countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Panama, UAE

  • Privileges in the Commonwealth of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), including easier living and working conditions in Portugal and Brazil

  • Simple and transparent passport process with a licensed partner, confidential and secure

  • Your tool for long-term personal, family and international planning

Each request is considered individually, taking into account your goals, current status and future plans.

💳 Cost of service:

  • filing fee $5,000

  • Legal support - under the contract individually

  • notary, apostille, translations - on the fact of services

❓ How to get the service:

  • Write your question and leave the contact for watsapp (don’t call!) to determine your situation first.

  • direct online consultation with the licensed service provider, full information about all aspects, taking into account your specific conditions and future plans

  • Your decision to purchase the service, conclusion of the contract and payment

  • preparation and submission of documents on a turnkey basis, full support

  • 🔔 You and your family are holders of Sao Tome and Principe passports for your international purposes.

We await your appeals!

Margarita Denisova, foreign real estate broker VRC

