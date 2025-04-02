Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Shatovskiy selsovet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 650 m²
Land for sale with an area of 6, 5 ha (650 hundred.) Land category: land of industry, energy…
$66,263
