Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

houses
3
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment is urgently sold in connection with the move to another city. The best house o…
$48,234
Leave a request
3 room house in Davydovo, Russia
3 room house
Davydovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale FRAME HOUSE on a land plot of 4 acres.   Area 92.32 sq.m. Spacious kitchen-living r…
$25,496
Leave a request
3 room house in Davydovo, Russia
3 room house
Davydovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE with two bedrooms, 92 sq.m., on a plot of 4 acres in a gated commu…
$25,496
Leave a request
House in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House
Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern house is sold away from the road. The house is located in the most modern part of t…
$106,622
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes