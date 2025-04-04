Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhegorodsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Nizhegorodsky District, Russia

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 18 792 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 18 792 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 18 792 m²
Number of floors 9
ID: o88346 No commission. Finished building Area: 18792.0 m², layout - mixed Ceiling height:…
$474,552
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes