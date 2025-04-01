Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kumohinskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Strochkovo, Russia
House
Strochkovo, Russia
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 1
$12,048
Leave a request
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
$120,478
Leave a request
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
$120,478
Leave a request
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,956
Leave a request
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
$149,393
Leave a request
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
$10,241
Leave a request
House in Strochkovo, Russia
House
Strochkovo, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
$22,288
Leave a request

Properties features in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes