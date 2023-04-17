Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Valais Wallis

Residential properties for sale in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

Anniviers
1
6 properties total found
Apartmentin Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Apartment
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
6 m²
€ 17,200,000
These really amazing apartments are built just off the shore of Lake St. Moritz and offer a…
Chalet 8 bedroomsin Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
500 m²
€ 22,100,000
Wonderful traditional chalet is located in the heart of St. Moritz From it open stunning vi…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin Zinal, Switzerland
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Zinal, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 4,530,405
The beautiful chalet is located in Zenal, Vale. The house offers stunning views of the Swiss…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Conthey, Switzerland
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Conthey, Switzerland
280 m²
€ 2,983,094
The magnificent mansion is in the charming town of Mi, Canton Vo. Only 10 minutes away is Ge…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
3 room apartment
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
175 m²
€ 4,128,000
The chic apartment is located in the resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland. Spacious 175 sqm apa…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
2 room apartment
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
209 m²
€ 3,118,200
Excellent apartment with a total area of 209 sq.m. located 4 km from St. Moritz, Switzerland…

Properties features in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with beach
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go