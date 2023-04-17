Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Ticino
  4. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Ticino, Switzerland

Circolo dell Isole
3
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room housein Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3 room house
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 1,827,608
A wonderful house overlooking the lake and surrounding town is in Lugano, Switzerland. The h…
Villa 5 room villain Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
450 m²
€ 5,391,442
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
Villa 4 room villain Brissago, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa
Brissago, Switzerland
450 m²
€ 8,419,042
The elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in the popular resort of Brissago, Switzerl…

Properties features in Ticino, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with beach
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir