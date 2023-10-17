Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Amsterdam. Center. Prestigious quarter in which they are : State Museum, Van Gogh Museum,…
€475,000
1 room apartment in Istria County, Netherlands
1 room apartment
Istria County, Netherlands
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Top offer! New finished apartments 600 m from the sea Luxury real estate Farkaš is sellin…
€185,000
6 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
6 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 6
Area 201 m²
Amsterdam. Three-level apartment with a view of the bay. Apartment area 201 m2 + 28 m2 rooft…
€1,15M
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2
The Hague. Three bedroom apartment near the boulevard (Snow Sea coast). Area 108 m2 + balcon…
€365,750
4 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Amsterdam. Duplex beautiful apartment in the historical center of Amsterdam. House built in …
€950,000
Villa Villa with garage in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa Villa with garage
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 165 m²
The city of Purmerend, 25 km from Amsterdam. Villa with a large garden and garage. Land in f…
€495,000
House in Amsterdam, Netherlands
House
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 210 m²
The city of Purmerend is 25 km from Amsterdam. Three-story house in the city center. The con…
€475,000
5 room apartment with yard in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room apartment with yard
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Amsterdam. 5-room apartments on the ground floor in the new residential complex Year built: …
€320,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Amsterdam. The historical center of the city. House built in 1720. Complete restructuring an…
€319,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 4
Netherlands. Amsterdam Apartment with a balcony 3-room apartment with a balcony in a modern …
€364,000
4 room apartment with sauna in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
The Hague. Apartments in the historic city center are just 250 meters from the Dutch Parliam…
€699,000
9 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 15
Area 479 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Grand House on the central channel. Large beautiful 6-storey house on …
€4,76M
9 room house with elevator, with sauna in Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 room house with elevator, with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 13
Area 650 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Chic house on the channel Chic large 5-storey house on a canal in the …
€7,59M
5 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam House in the center of Amsterdam Small residential three-story house i…
€953,750
3 room apartment with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment with a terrace 3 bedroom apartment on the second f…
€666,400
4 room apartment with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Dvochurovnevny penthouse with a terrace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an …
€666,400
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands.Amsterdam Duplex apartment in the center of Dvochurovnev apartment on 3-4 floors…
€672,000
2 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment with a balcony in the house on the channel Apartment with a …
€515,200
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in a house on a canal 3-room apartment in an old h…
€558,880
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a historic house on the Canal Apartment on the second flo…
€504,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Dvochurovnevny penthouse Dvochurovnev 3-room penthouse in a very cozy …
€502,880
5 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands Amsterdam House Apartments with 2 New Terraces 5 -room apartment house, separate…
€502,880
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment in the center of Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in the center…
€487,200
Apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a house on the Amstel River Apartment with a balcony in a…
€476,000
6 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
6 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 6
Area 206 m²
Netherlands 17 km from Amsterdam House in the suburbs of Amsterdam 3-storey cozy house in.Ha…
€514,080
Apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 95 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment with French balcony Apartment in a modern house with "French…
€446,880
4 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 8
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a new house by the lake Very bright 4-room apartment in a…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in a house on a canal 3-room apartment in an old h…
€431,200
2 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a historic house 2-room apartment on the 5th floor of a h…
€369,600
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam 3 - bedroom apartments with a balcony 3 - room apartments with a balco…
€380,800

About Netherlands

Situated on the western coast of the Netherlands, Holland is a popular region with Amsterdam as its capital. The region is dotted with numerous lakes and rivers giving rise to a huge network of canals and waterways. Holland is well-known for its windmills which have become an iconic image when representing the region.

Though the Holland land region is not very vast, it has a lot to offer to its visitors. From numerous lakes, dunes, resorts, and hotels, it is one of the most ideal places to visit to get a taste of the rich and diverse Holland culture. The region has developed infrastructure, a mild climate, and a welcoming atmosphere that makes it a popular tourist destination around the world. With picturesque medieval villages, charming neighborhoods, and historic cities, there are a lot of attractions that you can enjoy during your stay.

Real estate investment

Anybody can purchase property in Holland without having to go through too much hassle. You can even rent out the property and earn an additional income while you are away. Additionally, there are a lot of perks and benefits that you can enjoy if you are considering to buy a new property in Holland.  Whether you want to permanently make Holland your new home, or just want to invest in real estate properties, there are a lot of options to choose from. You can take the help of real estate agencies to get a better understanding of the different properties available for sale.

From luxurious elite sites to affordable options, there is something for everyone when it comes to buying property in Holland. With low property tax and National Mortgage Guarantee, buying real estate in Holland is a sensible investment. You can choose between apartments, villas, independent houses, and much more.  Thanks to advanced infrastructure and a rapidly growing economy, real estate in Holland is only set to rise and grow in terms of its value and demand.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in the Netherlands

What are the conditions for buying property in the Netherlands for foreigners?

Foreigners are allowed to buy all types of housing in unlimited quantities. You can buy apartments and houses in cash and as part of mortgage programs. When buying, foreigners pay tax and notary fee in the amount of 6% and 0.7-1.5% of the value of the property, respectively.

Where property for sale in the Netherlands is most profitable?

A good investment option is to buy an apartment in the capital - Amsterdam. The owner will be able to rent it at an expensive price or resell it at a higher cost after 2-3 years.
In addition to Amsterdam, two other popular cities can be considered — Rotterdam and The Hague. Housing here is valued cheaper, but brings a good profit from the rent due to the large flow of tourists and students.

How much is the average cost of property in the Netherlands?

The price of sq. meters varies from 1000 to 3000 euros. In elite mansions and residential complexes in the Netherlands, located in Amsterdam or Rotterdam, the cost of a square often reaches 10,000 euros. For inexpensive real estate is to go to small towns and villages, where prices per sq. meter do not rise above 700-800 euros.
