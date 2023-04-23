Kazakhstan
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Kazakhstan
New houses in Kazakhstan
All new buildings in Kazakhstan
5
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Kazakhstan
Residential
Apartment in Kazakhstan
House in Kazakhstan
Land in Kazakhstan
Luxury Properties in Kazakhstan
Find an Agent in Kazakhstan
Real estate agencies in Kazakhstan
Agents in Kazakhstan
Commercial
All commercial properties in Kazakhstan
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Kazakhstan
Find an Agent in Kazakhstan
Real estate agencies in Kazakhstan
Agents in Kazakhstan
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Kazakhstan
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Mansion
Cottage
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Kazakhstan
Almaty Region
Residential properties for sale in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan
Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug
3
Clear all
3 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Almerek, Kazakhstan
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,933
A modern and comfortable house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room wit…
3 room cottage
Almerek, Kazakhstan
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 69,664
A modern and comfortable house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room wit…
1 room apartment
Almerek, Kazakhstan
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 23,532
Country apartment in the cottage town of Jean Quat, northward from. Almaty ( near the state …
Properties features in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map