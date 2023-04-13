Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

10 properties total found
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Bo, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bo, Hungary
3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,348
Onto selling offer in the Sárvár district a mansion character 240 nm real estates! The man…
Cottage 8 bathroomsin Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
Cottage 8 bathrooms
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
8 bath 800 m² Number of floors 2
€ 693,912
A real curiosity, a leisure centre are for sale in the guard, enchanting natural environment…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 242,638
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 173,247
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Kissomlyo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 252,121
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 252,121
In Bakony heart Luxus Kúria 2015. ben enormous landscaped one prevaricates renewed with 4 gi…
Cottage 4 bathroomsin Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
4 bath 274 m² Number of floors 2
€ 205,861
INVESTORS ATTENTION! Because of the bath onto PÁR PERC SÉTA it 5 LAKRÉSZES KÚRIA ELADÓ! Tu…
Cottagein Nyalka, Hungary
Cottage
Nyalka, Hungary
196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,652
A real estate which can be utilized as 13061 nm farms is for sale on a Nyalka small mountain…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Bony, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bony, Hungary
3 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 161,890
Close to Bőny for sale farm, 2db with new building, 70 M2 / with house + with 570 M2 stables…
Cottagein Halaszi, Hungary
Cottage
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 228,991
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …

