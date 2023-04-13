Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary
Sarvari jaras
4
Sarvar
3
Pannonhalmi jaras
2
Celldoemoelki jaras
1
Gyori jaras
1
Lenti jaras
1
Mosonmagyarovari jaras
1
Cottage
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bo, Hungary
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,348
Onto selling offer in the Sárvár district a mansion character 240 nm real estates! The man…
Cottage 8 bathrooms
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
8 bath
800 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 693,912
A real curiosity, a leisure centre are for sale in the guard, enchanting natural environment…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 242,638
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 173,247
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 252,121
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 252,121
In Bakony heart Luxus Kúria 2015. ben enormous landscaped one prevaricates renewed with 4 gi…
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
4 bath
274 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,861
INVESTORS ATTENTION! Because of the bath onto PÁR PERC SÉTA it 5 LAKRÉSZES KÚRIA ELADÓ! Tu…
Cottage
Nyalka, Hungary
196 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,652
A real estate which can be utilized as 13061 nm farms is for sale on a Nyalka small mountain…
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bony, Hungary
3 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 161,890
Close to Bőny for sale farm, 2db with new building, 70 M2 / with house + with 570 M2 stables…
Cottage
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 228,991
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …
Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map