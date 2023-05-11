Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pecs, Hungary

House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€ 10,793
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 91,697
9 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
€ 256,969
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 107,927
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 338,090
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€ 27,049
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€ 454,429
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€ 431,707
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 78,173
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 608 m²
€ 484,183
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 133,894
8 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 784,431
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 50,014
7 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
€ 148,771
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 97,351
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 113,607
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
€ 594,815
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€ 229,649
7 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
€ 202,843
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 148,771
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 102,517
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 389 m²
€ 811,480
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 126,861
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 162,025
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
€ 392,215
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 107,927
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€ 18,664
7 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
€ 183,665
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 107,927
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 116,285

