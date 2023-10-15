UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Northern Hungary
Houses
Houses for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary
Ozdi jaras
41
Miskolci jaras
35
Ozd
31
Fuezesabonyi jaras
27
Hatvani jaras
26
Miskolc
26
Gyoengyoesi jaras
25
Balassagyarmati jaras
22
Retsagi jaras
22
Hevesi jaras
21
Eger
20
Pasztoi jaras
20
Edelenyi jaras
17
Mezokoevesdi jaras
17
Hatvan
15
Petervasarai jaras
13
Gyoengyoes
11
Kazincbarcikai jaras
10
Tokaji jaras
8
Kazincbarcika
6
House
372 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
3
1
88 m²
€64,350
Recommend
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€83,398
Recommend
6 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
6
1
110 m²
For Sale in Nagylóc: Family Home in the Oasis of Tranquility Are you searching for your dre…
€58,687
Recommend
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
4
1
104 m²
€69,241
Recommend
3 room house
Bocs, Hungary
3
1
70 m²
€38,353
Recommend
5 room house
Bujak, Hungary
5
1
182 m²
€71,815
Recommend
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3
1
86 m²
€229,086
Recommend
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€15,187
Recommend
2 room house
Tokaj, Hungary
2
1
58 m²
€308,623
Recommend
2 room house
Nógrád, Hungary
2
1
45 m²
€51,454
Recommend
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7
191 m²
€386,101
Recommend
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
3
1
111 m²
€30,631
Recommend
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
3
1
128 m²
€38,353
Recommend
3 room house
Borsodszirak, Hungary
3
1
88 m²
€45,045
Recommend
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2
1
76 m²
€69,756
Recommend
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
3
1
120 m²
€58,559
Recommend
5 room house
Tokaj, Hungary
5
2
232 m²
€154,183
Recommend
6 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
6
3
200 m²
€120,721
Recommend
2 room house
Notincs, Hungary
2
1
45 m²
€90,064
Recommend
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6
2
170 m²
€164,736
Recommend
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€27,027
Recommend
7 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
7
3
220 m²
Your Dream Countryside Retreat Awaits! Are you looking to: Live in seclusion amidst the ge…
€512,227
Recommend
2 room house
Malyi, Hungary
2
1
141 m²
€75,933
Recommend
2 room house
Nagyfueged, Hungary
2
1
92 m²
€43,758
Recommend
2 room house
Nagyfueged, Hungary
2
1
92 m²
€30,888
Recommend
5 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
5
1
140 m²
€122,265
Recommend
5 room house
Patak, Hungary
5
2
222 m²
€128,443
Recommend
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€27,027
Recommend
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4
1
95 m²
€112,999
Recommend
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4
2
132 m²
Eger, Szederkényi Street, good condition, multi-generational, 5-room, 2-bathroom house for s…
€205,895
Recommend
