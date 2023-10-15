Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€64,350
2 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€83,398
6 room house in Nagyloc, Hungary
6 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale in Nagylóc: Family Home in the Oasis of Tranquility Are you searching for your dre…
€58,687
4 room house in Vanyarc, Hungary
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€69,241
3 room house in Bocs, Hungary
3 room house
Bocs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€38,353
5 room house in Bujak, Hungary
5 room house
Bujak, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
€71,815
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€229,086
2 room house in Palotas, Hungary
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€15,187
2 room house in Tokaj, Hungary
2 room house
Tokaj, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€308,623
2 room house in Nógrád, Hungary
2 room house
Nógrád, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€51,454
7 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 191 m²
€386,101
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€30,631
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€38,353
3 room house in Borsodszirak, Hungary
3 room house
Borsodszirak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€45,045
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€69,756
3 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€58,559
5 room house in Tokaj, Hungary
5 room house
Tokaj, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€154,183
6 room house in Matraderecske, Hungary
6 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€120,721
2 room house in Notincs, Hungary
2 room house
Notincs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€90,064
6 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€164,736
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€27,027
7 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
7 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Your Dream Countryside Retreat Awaits! Are you looking to: Live in seclusion amidst the ge…
€512,227
2 room house in Malyi, Hungary
2 room house
Malyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€75,933
2 room house in Nagyfueged, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyfueged, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€43,758
2 room house in Nagyfueged, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyfueged, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€30,888
5 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
5 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€122,265
5 room house in Patak, Hungary
5 room house
Patak, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€128,443
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€27,027
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€112,999
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Eger, Szederkényi Street, good condition, multi-generational, 5-room, 2-bathroom house for s…
€205,895

