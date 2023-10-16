Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tokaj, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
€279,519
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Egerszalok, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
€85,674
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Monosbel, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Monosbel, Hungary
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
On Mónosbél É-i szélén, a hilltop standing, L ground-plan, single-story, kontyolt gable-roof…
€116,466
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, in good condition, with Excelent brightness in Vanyarc, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, in good condition, with Excelent brightness
Vanyarc, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
REAL CURIO! We offer this for sale in Budapest's and Nógrád county border, on the island of…
€239,723
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tokaj, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
One of Tokaj largest, privately-held, cultic taverns are for sale with an own cellar system,…
€551,915

