  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

668 properties total found
4 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 97,486
4 room housein Egyek, Hungary
4 room house
Egyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 39,796
2 room housein Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 31,783
Housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 66,504
4 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 200,287
5 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 61,163
3 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 264,148
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,504
3 room housein Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 70,778
2 room housein Nyirabrany, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirabrany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 42,467
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 478,083
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 413,983
2 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 26,441
3 room housein Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 79,859
3 room housein Nyirabrany, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirabrany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 44,042
6 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 373,653
2 room housein Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 42,200
3 room housein Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 21,100
3 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 89,474
7 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 344 m²
€ 1,012,254
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 397,957
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 318 m²
€ 707,777
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 304,210
2 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 85,200
3 room housein Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 29,646
2 room housein Fueloep, Hungary
2 room house
Fueloep, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 17,361
3 room housein Derecske, Hungary
3 room house
Derecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 114,580
3 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 165,326
2 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 133,276
3 room housein Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 74,517

Properties features in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

