Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Central Transdanubia
Houses
Houses for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary
Martonvasari jaras
68
Tatai jaras
66
Dunaujvarosi jaras
62
Enyingi jaras
61
Kisberi jaras
52
Velence
49
Tata
48
Mori jaras
47
Enying
40
Ercsi
40
Tapolca
38
Papa
30
Komaromi jaras
28
Ajkai jaras
27
Balatonalmadi
27
Veszprem
27
Varpalotai jaras
23
Oroszlanyi jaras
19
Ajka
18
Bicske
16
House
Clear all
2 465 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
3
2
90 m²
€282,752
Recommend
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€213,369
Recommend
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
7
2
160 m²
€218,253
Recommend
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€140,875
Recommend
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
27 m²
€68,574
Recommend
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
7
1
201 m²
€194,077
Recommend
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
42 m²
€77,372
Recommend
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5
2
260 m²
€771,134
Recommend
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4
2
280 m²
€439,909
Recommend
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5
1
72 m²
€188,902
Recommend
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4
2
90 m²
€155,003
Recommend
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5
1
86 m²
€175,446
Recommend
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
1
1
50 m²
€28,465
Recommend
2 room house
Paloznak, Hungary
2
1
47 m²
€87,723
Recommend
2 room house
Lesencefalu, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€232,634
Recommend
3 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
3
1
36 m²
€128,278
Recommend
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
4
2
94 m²
€184,834
Recommend
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
6
2
293 m²
€395,375
Recommend
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
3
2
210 m²
€154,217
Recommend
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
105 m²
€209,345
Recommend
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4
2
90 m²
€227,459
Recommend
House
Adony, Hungary
1
1
68 m²
€50,460
Recommend
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4
120 m²
€188,643
Recommend
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3
2
68 m²
€153,985
Recommend
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
6
3
267 m²
€766,071
Recommend
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4
2
72 m²
€229,564
Recommend
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5
2
200 m²
€449,874
Recommend
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
3
65 m²
€72,197
Recommend
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4
2
160 m²
€362,019
Recommend
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4
1
135 m²
€160,178
Recommend
