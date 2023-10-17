Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Martonvasari jaras
68
Tatai jaras
66
Dunaujvarosi jaras
62
Enyingi jaras
61
Kisberi jaras
52
Velence
49
Tata
48
Mori jaras
47
2 465 properties total found
3 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€282,752
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€213,369
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€218,253
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€140,875
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€68,574
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
€194,077
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€77,372
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€771,134
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€439,909
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€188,902
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€155,003
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€175,446
House in Sarszentagota, Hungary
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,465
2 room house in Paloznak, Hungary
2 room house
Paloznak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€87,723
2 room house in Lesencefalu, Hungary
2 room house
Lesencefalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€232,634
3 room house in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€128,278
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€184,834
6 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
€395,375
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€154,217
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€209,345
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€227,459
House in Adony, Hungary
House
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€50,460
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
€188,643
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€153,985
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
€766,071
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€229,564
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€449,874
3 room house in Obarok, Hungary
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
€72,197
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€362,019
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€160,178

Property types in Central Transdanubia

villas
cottages

Properties features in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
