Cottages for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
CURY for sale on the BALATON INVESTIGATION! Built in the 1800s, the mansion covers an are…
€234,450
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Csep, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csep, Hungary
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
Office, accommodation, warehouse building in one place! In Csépen, next to the main road …
€521,531
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tes, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tes, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
The eastern one -Bakony his highest dot offer onto selling in an environment liked by the an…
€229,903
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pecsely, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pecsely, Hungary
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Balaton on highlands, historical family possession, in a very good state, with a landscaped …
€1,08M
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
An old-new one selling in Veszprém, a mill garden, in natural environment, close to the Séd …
€141,124
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Koernye, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Koernye, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 160 m²
Number of floors 1
In the vicinity of a Tatabánya industrial park on saint György pusztán salesman it 17,6 HA m…
€956,937
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Szenbékkállán 300nm-es mansion salesman
€198,564
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tat, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tat, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Mansion? Depot? Production hall? Depends on you by the time he will use it. The main bui…
€117,225
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Csolnok, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csolnok, Hungary
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On Csolnok industrial/onto commercial utilisation suitable real estate on 4626 nm plots sell…
€311,005
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tapolca, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
I offer a rare real estate for sale in Europe, beside the main entrance of Tapolcai Tavasbar…
€287,081
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tihany, Hungary
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tihany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 6
Area 591 m²
Number of floors 3
Tihany, panoramic one selling on a tan mountain are immovable. It was kept at the time of th…
€933,014
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition in Oroszlany, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Oroszlany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
On the middle of the armoured mountain range, forests it was surrounded by him on an area, i…
€105,263

