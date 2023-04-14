Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Budakeszi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

Budaoers
33
Budakeszi
20
Biatorbagy
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
70 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 213,401
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 213,401
4 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 224,352
2 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 117,518
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 307,148
1 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 66,771
6 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 213,401
2 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 253,464
4 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 253,705
6 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m²
€ 277,769
9 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
9 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m²
€ 413,448
2 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 133,009
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 58,732
5 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 440,424
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 232,097
3 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 213,401
1 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 106,567
4 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 51 m²
€ 53,150
3 room apartmentin Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartmentin Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 93,213
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,326
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 215,378
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 215,378
4 room apartmentin Telki, Hungary
4 room apartment
Telki, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 226,756
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 93,480
5 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 280,440
2 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 66,771
3 room apartmentin Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 53,150
4 room apartmentin Herceghalom, Hungary
4 room apartment
Herceghalom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 160,251

Properties features in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir