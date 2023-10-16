Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Baranya, Hungary

Pecsi jaras
332
Pecs
231
Siklosi jaras
66
Mohacsi jaras
45
Pecsvaradi jaras
29
Harkany
27
Komloi jaras
27
Bolyi jaras
22
571 property total found
7 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€48,992
5 room house in Nagykozar, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykozar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€244,703
6 room house in Szalatnak, Hungary
6 room house
Szalatnak, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€77,356
House in Pogany, Hungary
House
Pogany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€38,652
3 room house in Sellye, Hungary
3 room house
Sellye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€46,414
4 room house in Magyarszek, Hungary
4 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€309,424
3 room house in Vokany, Hungary
3 room house
Vokany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€118,613
2 room house in Siklosi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Siklosi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€19,339
3 room house in Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€97,984
2 room house in Nagypall, Hungary
2 room house
Nagypall, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€45,124
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€335,184
8 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
€514,418
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€56,728
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€232,068
2 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€25,528
3 room house in Szekelyszabar, Hungary
3 room house
Szekelyszabar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€24,496
House in Pellerd, Hungary
House
Pellerd, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€30,942
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€30,942
6 room house in Berkesd, Hungary
6 room house
Berkesd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€102,884
5 room house in Gyod, Hungary
5 room house
Gyod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€53,891
4 room house in Hidas, Hungary
4 room house
Hidas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€89,991
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€332,631
5 room house in Hosszuheteny, Hungary
5 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€193,132
4 room house in Pecsdevecser, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsdevecser, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€64,463
4 room house in Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€242,125
2 room house in Harkany, Hungary
2 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€64,206
House in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
€386,781
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€121,191
5 room house in Nagydobsza, Hungary
5 room house
Nagydobsza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€82,487
3 room house in Keszue, Hungary
3 room house
Keszue, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€101,852

