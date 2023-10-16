UAE
Houses for sale in Baranya, Hungary
Pecsi jaras
332
Pecs
231
Siklosi jaras
66
Mohacsi jaras
45
Pecsvaradi jaras
29
Harkany
27
Komloi jaras
27
Bolyi jaras
22
Kozarmisleny
21
Mohacs
17
Siklos
17
Szigetvari jaras
16
Szentlorinci jaras
15
Sellyei jaras
14
Komlo
12
Szigetvar
9
Pecsvarad
7
St. Lawrence
6
Boly
5
Hegyhati jaras
5
571 property total found
7 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
7
1
200 m²
€48,992
5 room house
Nagykozar, Hungary
5
1
113 m²
€244,703
6 room house
Szalatnak, Hungary
6
2
140 m²
€77,356
House
Pogany, Hungary
1
1
40 m²
€38,652
3 room house
Sellye, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€46,414
4 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
4
2
120 m²
€309,424
3 room house
Vokany, Hungary
3
1
97 m²
€118,613
2 room house
Siklosi jaras, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€19,339
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€97,984
2 room house
Nagypall, Hungary
2
1
64 m²
€45,124
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3
1
134 m²
€335,184
8 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
8
2
440 m²
€514,418
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
58 m²
€56,728
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4
1
117 m²
€232,068
2 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
2
1
80 m²
€25,528
3 room house
Szekelyszabar, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€24,496
House
Pellerd, Hungary
1
1
50 m²
€30,942
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2
1
51 m²
€30,942
6 room house
Berkesd, Hungary
6
3
205 m²
€102,884
5 room house
Gyod, Hungary
5
1
92 m²
€53,891
4 room house
Hidas, Hungary
4
2
150 m²
€89,991
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5
2
134 m²
€332,631
5 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
5
2
112 m²
€193,132
4 room house
Pecsdevecser, Hungary
4
1
130 m²
€64,463
4 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4
2
170 m²
€242,125
2 room house
Harkany, Hungary
2
45 m²
€64,206
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1
300 m²
€386,781
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4
1
93 m²
€121,191
5 room house
Nagydobsza, Hungary
5
1
140 m²
€82,487
3 room house
Keszue, Hungary
3
1
54 m²
€101,852
