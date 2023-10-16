Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Baranya, Hungary

Pecsi jaras
331
Pecs
311
Komlo
33
Komloi jaras
33
Kozarmisleny
18
Siklosi jaras
11
Mohacs
9
Mohacsi jaras
9
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€127,638
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€66,526
1 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€40,999
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€100,305
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€77,330
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€53,634
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€69,105
2 room apartment in Harkany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€64,206
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€46,156
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€128,927
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€66,784
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€283,613
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€154,712
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€141,820
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€120,933
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€231,810
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€51,313
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€87,412
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€71,941
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€53,891
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€128,669
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€73,488
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
€175,083
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€59,306
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€34,810
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€95,148
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€167,579
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€72,199
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€95,148
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€82,513

