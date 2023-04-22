Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica

Residential properties for sale in Costa Rica

apartments
3
houses
11
14 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bath
€ 292,885
This is the perfect beach condo - located just a short walk from two undeveloped, idyllic Co…
House in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
House
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
1 bath
€ 629,928
This titled beachfront land parcel is located on a secluded beach called Playa Boca del Vena…
Villa 3 room villa in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Villa 3 room villa
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
3 bath
€ 2,658,496
Villa Claire is a magnificent residence and unmatched luxury hideaway that offers complete s…
5 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 bath
€ 671,383
Every door in the home opens to an outdoor terrace area, with a total of seven different pat…
5 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 bath
€ 629,928
This unique property is situated on a spectacular 3500m2 lot that is mixed-use and still off…
Condo 2 bedrooms in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 bath 4 Floor
€ 801,153
The truly irreplaceable, 270-degree views that Oceanica 828 offers are only possible due to …
9 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
9 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
7 bath
€ 986,798
Few investment opportunities provide such potential - demand for rentals in this location is…
4 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 bath
€ 494,751
Imagine taking a ten-minute stroll from your house to a beach that is fringed with jungle, o…
Condo 2 bedrooms in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 bath
€ 256,838
This condo is the home you want to have waiting for you here in Costa Rica – spacious,…
4 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 bath
€ 653,359
This unique property is a standout in the area. The owners are a former jumping champion and…
House in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
House
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
1 bath
€ 109,043
If moving to Costa Rica and establishing a charming homestead are among your goals, and if y…
2 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 bath
€ 666,877
The natural expansion for Tamarindo, and we have been seeing it for years now, is out on the…
3 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
3 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 bath
€ 224,395
This home is nestled in one of Costa Rica's few remaining undiscovered, charming and idy…
6 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
6 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 bath
€ 765,106
There are few homes in the area that are actually turnkey. We mean a home that is ready to m…

Regions with properties for sale

Provincia Guanacaste
Cuajiniquil

Properties features in Costa Rica

cheap
luxury

About Costa Rica

Officially translating to the rich coast, Costa Rica is a sovereign state located in Central America that shares its borders with Panama, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. Officially known as the Republic of Costa Rica, it is well known for having a highly educated workforce and a stable democracy. The country offers Free Trade Zones (FTZ) that incentivizes many companies and organizations to conduct business. It is recognized as one of the greenest countries in the world due to its dependence on renewable sources of energy and sustainable environmental policies.

What makes Costa Rica unique?

The small country is home to more than 5% of the world’s biodiversity in spite of accounting for only 0.03% of the total landmass of the world. Apart from amazingly rich biodiversity, the country also has many unique topographical features spanning from lakes, beaches, national parks, volcanoes, and much more. Attracting a large number of tourists each year ranging from nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, explorers, adventure seekers, and much more. This makes it the most visited country in Central America.

Is investing in a sensible move?

Costa Rica has become a prime choice when it comes to real estate investments especially from foreigners from developed countries. There are a lot of choices when it comes to property deals ranging from beachfront properties, independent villas, and much more. As there are not a lot of restrictions and laws, it is very easy to buy property. By choosing a reliable real estate agency, you can get access to hundreds of sensible property deals within the country. Whether you are looking to move to the country permanently, or just want to diversify your investment portfolio, property deals in Costa Rica has a lot of potential and scope for growth. Additionally, they are relatively cheaper when compared to other developed nations and locations.
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir