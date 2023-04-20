Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Byerastavitsa District
  5. Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa

Residential properties for sale in Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 14,396
Apartment for sale in the central part of the city. Three separate rooms, total area 63 mete…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir