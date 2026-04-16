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Сommercial property in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

1 property total found
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - Historic Income-Generating Townhouse | Mikołów, Poland in Mikolow, Poland
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INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - Historic Income-Generating Townhouse | Mikołów, Poland
Mikolow, Poland
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Built in 1794 and listed in the Polish Heritage Register, this three-storey tenement house s…
$1,24M
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