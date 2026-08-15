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Offices for Sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

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Office 193 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Office 193 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Two Commercial Units with the Option to Combine | 193.49 m² | Garden, Terrace, Balcony | War…
$529,519
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