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Residential properties for sale in gmina Trabki Wielkie, Poland

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1 property total found
House in Kleszczewo, Poland
House
Kleszczewo, Poland
Area 97 m²
Comfortable house in the building of the private | Kleszczevo 97,45 m2 + attic approx. 35 m2…
$241,175
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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