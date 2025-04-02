Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Czerniejewo, Poland

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Czerniejewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Czerniejewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Spacious two-bedroom apartment with a large balcony in a modern building on a green settleme…
$106,009
