Kompleks mieszkalny Mamsha Palm

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$3,69M
;
12
ID: 32771
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 29.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The Japanese-style Mamsha Palm residence is an architectural innovation inspired by nature.

 

In collaboration with world-renowned architect Koichi Takada, Mamsha Palm represents iconic architecture that brings nature back to the urban environment.

 

The biophilic design resembles a canopy of palm leaves and permeates the entire Mamsha Palm, creating shade.

 

Become the owner of one of 44 residences or sky villas with spacious layouts offering breathtaking views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Be within walking distance of the heart of Saadiyat Island, the beach, shops, and restaurants.

 

Each interior space has been designed to reflect the exquisite beauty of Koichi Takada's architectural concept; the materials and finishes contribute to a high-class lifestyle.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

