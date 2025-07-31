  1. Realting.com
  Kompleks mieszkalny Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Kompleks mieszkalny Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$597,260
BTC
7.1042888
ETH
372.3661498
USDT
590 501.7079525
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
8
ID: 28067
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  Metro
    Palm Deira (~ 1000 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

The Ocean Crest project is a modern residential complex ideally located near the sea, offering a unique combination of comfort and natural beauty. The architecture of the complex is minimalist in style, using advanced materials that ensure long-term durability and aesthetic appeal.

The living spaces feature spacious layouts and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light and offer magnificent views of the ocean and surrounding nature. The complex provides all the necessary amenities, including recreation areas, sports grounds, and landscaped green areas.

Ocean Crest is aimed at those who appreciate a high standard of living in harmony with nature and want to enjoy a peaceful yet fulfilling life by the sea. This project is ideal for both permanent residence and investment in quality real estate with the prospect of value growth.

 

 

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
