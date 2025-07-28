  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS

Pafos, Cypr
$232,737
ID: 32617
Data aktualizacji: 9.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Cypr
  • Okolica
    Dystrykt Pafos
  • Miasto
    Pafos

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    4

O kompleksie

Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool
Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center

Nearby infrastructure:

  • City center – 1.2 km

  • Old town – 800 m

  • Supermarket – 900 m

  • Beach – 1.7 km

  • Paphos International Airport – 15 km

🌿 About the Project

MIRAL GARDENS  is a luxury residential complex consisting of three detached buildings with a swimming pool in the center.
Located in the heart of Universal, Paphos’s most popular residential and investment district, it offers a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience — just minutes from the sea, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, and schools.

The architecture combines clean modern lines with large panoramic windows and spacious balconies.
Each apartment comes with a storage room (~4 m²), covered parking, and energy-efficient systems including underfloor heating and AC provisions.
Penthouses offer the option to install a private jacuzzi or rooftop pool.

🏢 Project Layout

Each building (A, B1, B2) includes:

  • 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments

  • Penthouses with large terraces and BBQ areas

  • Underground parking with EV charging

  • Private storage and elevator access

  • Ceiling height: 3.4 m

 

🌸 Key Features

  • Central swimming pool and landscaped gardens

  • Spacious balconies and BBQ areas

  • Covered parking & private storage for each apartment

  • Energy-efficient Class A design

  • Solar panels and smart home infrastructure

  • Short walking distance to all amenities and the coastline

💼 Why Invest in MIRAL GARDENS 

  • Prime location in the Universal area — one of the most in-demand districts in Paphos

  • Starting prices from €200,000, eligible for Cyprus residence permit and rental investment programs

  • High liquidity: 4 out of 7 apartments in Block B2 already sold

  • Expected capital growth of 10–15% by completion

  • Perfect for living, holiday home, or short-term rental income

MIRAL GARDENS  — where modern design meets Mediterranean lifestyle.
Your new home or investment opportunity in the heart of Paphos.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Pafos, Cypr
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Pafos, Cypr
od
$232,737
