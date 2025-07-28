  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Aster Residences

Limassol, Cypr
Cena na żądanie
32 1
ID: 32590
Data aktualizacji: 7.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Cypr
  • Okolica
    Limassol District
  • Miasto
    Limassol

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    3

O kompleksie

Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents. The first building houses three generously proportioned 2-bedroom apartments, each offering approximately 75 square meters of interior space and complemented by spacious 20 square meter balconies, ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining guests. Additionally, the building features three elegant 3-bedroom apartments, providing approximately 105 square meters of living space with similarly expansive 20 square meter balconies, ensuring a perfect balance of functionality and comfort for larger households.

The second building showcases a wider variety of living options, including six beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartments, each measuring around 80 square meters with ample 20 square meter balconies that invite natural light and outdoor enjoyment. For those seeking a more compact yet stylish living arrangement, the building also features three chic 1-bedroom apartments, each spanning 55 square meters with cozy 10 square meter balconies, offering a cozy retreat for individuals or couples. A remarkable feature of the second building is the rooftop communal swimming pool, an inviting space exclusively available to residents of both buildings. This unique amenity not only provides a tranquil escape but also boasts stunning views of the surrounding cityscape, making it an ideal spot to unwind or socialize.

Situated in a central location within Limassol, Aster Residences places its residents within close distance of all essential amenities, including shops, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring unmatched convenience for daily life. The project’s strategic placement in one of Cyprus’s most dynamic cities offers the perfect blend of urban vibrancy and residential serenity. Furthermore, Aster Residences is a shining example of sustainable design, achieving an Energy Efficiency rating of A, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living and reduced environmental impact.

Blending contemporary architecture, premium amenities, and a prime location, Aster Residences is more than just a place to live—it is a lifestyle choice that caters to modern needs while maintaining a focus on comfort, sustainability, and community. Whether for families, professionals, or investors, this development represents an exceptional opportunity to experience the best that Limassol has to offer.

Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 62.0
Cena za m², USD 4,758
Cena mieszkania, USD 294,828
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 107.0
Cena za m², USD 4,187 – 4,373
Cena mieszkania, USD 448,097 – 468,002

Limassol, Cypr
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
