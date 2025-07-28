  1. Realting.com
Rezydencja Epoque

Lakatameia, Cypr
od
$305,398
VAT
BTC
3.6326497
ETH
190.4027030
USDT
301 942.3794670
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
8
ID: 32793
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 30.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Cypr
  • Okolica
    Nikozja
  • Miasteczko
    Lakatameia

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    2

O kompleksie

For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia

 

Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and practical layouts designed for family living.

Each residence features open-plan interiors, large terraces, private gardens, and covered parking, creating a perfect balance between style and functionality. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned to maximize natural light and privacy, offering a calm and secure environment just minutes away from Nicosia’s main amenities, schools, and green spaces.

Epoque Residences represents the ideal choice for those seeking a modern home with a refined aesthetic, energy-efficient design, and a relaxed suburban atmosphere — all within easy reach of the city.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Lakatameia, Cypr
VAT
