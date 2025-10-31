Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Parañaque, Philippines

Condo 2 bedrooms in Parañaque, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Enjoy breathtaking Manila Bay sunset views from this spacious and elegant condominium unit i…
$360,479
Condo 2 bedrooms in Parañaque, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
🌿 For Expats & Investors: 2-Bedroom Unit at The Atherton – Parañaque City Own a quality home…
$109,790
Properties features in Parañaque, Philippines

