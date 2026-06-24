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Condos for sale in Negros Island Region, Philippines

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2 properties total found
Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
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Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
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