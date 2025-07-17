Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Eastern Manila District
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Eastern Manila District, Philippines

Pasig
6 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
✨ Experience Elevated Living at Haraya Residences – 2 Bedroom Unit Step into a refined sanct…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Live or invest in timeless elegance at Laya by Shang Properties, an upscale pre-selling deve…
$264,695
Condo 1 bedroom in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Positioned in the heart of Mandaluyong City, Laya by Shang Properties is an ideal choice for…
$194,110
Condo 1 bedroom in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Unlock high-yield potential and elevated urban living with this elegant 1-bedroom unit at Ha…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Own a piece of riverfront city living with this 1-Bedroom Unit at Acqua Private Residences, …
$88,232
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Step into a life of refined comfort and elevated city living with the 2-Bedroom Residence at…
$529,390
Properties features in Eastern Manila District, Philippines

