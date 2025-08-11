Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Mandaluyong
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Mandaluyong, Philippines

Condo Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Prestigious 3-Bedroom at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas Center Step into an elevat…
$620,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas CenterWhere Hotel Lux…
$177,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas CenterWhere Hotel Lux…
$177,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Prestigious 2-Bedroom at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas Center Experience refined …
$348,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas CenterWhere Hotel Lux…
$177,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Prestigious 3-Bedroom at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas Center Step into an elevat…
$620,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Prestigious 2-Bedroom at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas Center Experience refined …
$348,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Prestigious 2-Bedroom at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas Center Experience refined …
$348,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Prestigious 3-Bedroom at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas Center Step into an elevat…
$620,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Mandaluyong, Philippines

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go