Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Residential
  4. Cebu
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cebu, Philippines

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Central Visayas, Philippines
1 room apartment
Central Visayas, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17
Кондоминиум Avalon - это проект первичного жилья, от ведущего застройщика в Себу. Отель A…
€158,600
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Cebu, Philippines

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir