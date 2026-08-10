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Residential properties for sale in Distrito de Panama, Panama

;
apartments
9
10 properties total found
Apartment in Ancon, Panama
Apartment
Ancon, Panama
$141,024
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calidonia, Panama
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calidonia, Panama
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
The new complex is located on the Pacific coast of Panama, 5 minutes from Rio Ato Internatio…
$2,50M
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Apartment in Juan Diaz, Panama
Apartment
Juan Diaz, Panama
$256,926
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Apartment in Juan Diaz, Panama
Apartment
Juan Diaz, Panama
$470,319
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Parque Lefevre, Panama
Apartment
Parque Lefevre, Panama
$428,210
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Juan Diaz, Panama
Apartment
Juan Diaz, Panama
$314,021
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Condo in Calidonia, Panama
Condo
Calidonia, Panama
Area 53 m²
Floor 17/25
Apartment in PULLMAN HOTELS (ACCOR)Investment project in the heart of Panama City for obtain…
$308,096
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Apartment in Parque Lefevre, Panama
Apartment
Parque Lefevre, Panama
$283,104
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ancon, Panama
Apartment
Ancon, Panama
$165,574
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Bella Vista, Panama
Apartment
Bella Vista, Panama
$239,797
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Distrito de Panama, Panama

with Sea view
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Luxury
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