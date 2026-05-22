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Houses with garden for sale in Oman

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Muscat Governorate
15
Muscat Province
8
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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Muscat Governorate, Oman
2 bedroom house
Muscat Governorate, Oman
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
🌊 Villa by the Sea in Oman • FREEHOLD • A residence for property owners✨ The resort format o…
$270,270
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