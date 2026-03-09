Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Muscat Province
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Muscat Province, Oman

Muscat
6
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Trump-Cliff Cliff VillasTrump Cliff Villas offers a wide range of fully furnished 3-bedroom …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 375 m²
The Great EscapeThe Great Escape – living surrounded by picturesque natureEnjoy panoramic vi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 275 m²
The Great EscapeThe Great Escape – living surrounded by picturesque natureEnjoy panoramic vi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
OneOne
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Rizz VillasRizz Villas - luxury villas on the sea coast near the golf courseEnjoy unlimited …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
2 bedroom house in Muscat Governorate, Oman
2 bedroom house
Muscat Governorate, Oman
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
🌊 Villa by the Sea in Oman • FREEHOLD • A residence for property owners✨ The resort format o…
$270,270
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Trump Cliff VillasTrump Cliff Villas offers a wide range of fully furnished 3-bedroom villas…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat Governorate, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat Governorate, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Coastal Investment VillasEnjoy life by the sea in luxury villas in AIDA, MuscatCoastal Villa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 rooms in Muscat, Oman
Villa 3 rooms
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Rizz VillasRizz Villas - luxury villas on the sea coast near the golf courseEnjoy unlimited …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe

Property types in Muscat Province

villas

Properties features in Muscat Province, Oman

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go