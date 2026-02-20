Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Dhofar Governorate
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Salalah Province, Oman
House
Salalah Province, Oman
Number of floors 2
Amazi is an exclusive premium residential complex within the Hawana Salalah resort, located …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go