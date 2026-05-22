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Pool Apartments for sale in Oman

;
Muscat Governorate
16
Muscat Province
9
Dhofar Governorate
3
Salalah Province
3
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muscat, Oman
1 bedroom apartment
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
The project is a resort community from one of the largest developers of Oman. It’s not just …
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Property types in Oman

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Oman

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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