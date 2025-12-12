Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Dhofar Governorate
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Salalah Province, Oman
2 bedroom apartment
Salalah Province, Oman
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
There was a rare apartment for sale with installments, in azure Salal, overlooking the lagoo…
$285,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go