Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 85 m² - 115,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking lots
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-614
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya
– Distance to the sea -200M
– Ercan airport – 45 km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 – 73 - 88m2
2+1 – 91 - 95m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 2024
FACILITIES:
TURKISH & STEAM BATH
SPA
İNDOOR POOL
OUTDOOR POOL
FİTNESS
GREEN BUILDING CONCEPT
KIDS PLAYGROUND
VİDEO İNTERCOM
RECEPTİON SERVİCE
MASSAGE CENTER
SECURİTY AND CONTROLLED PASS
CENTRAL İNTERNET
CENTRAL GENERATÖR
FLOOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAİR SERVİCE
PATH FOR HANDICAPPED PEOPLE - HANDICAPPED PARKING SPOT
EARTHQUAKE RESISTANT CUTTING - EDGE TECHNOLOGY
ECO - FRIENDLY LIGHTING SYSTEM
ARREDO FUNCTIONAL SMART FURNITURE
HIGH GLOSS SLIDING CABINET
BUSINESS AND SHOPPING CENTER
ON-SITE PARKING AREA
ELEVATOR
CAFE-RESTAURANT
BEAUTY CENTER
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
About Sakarya Gazimağusa it is a place that can be preferred by those looking for a peaceful region for settlement and holiday, attracts the attention of domestic and foreign investors more and more day by day.