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Houses for sale in Eti Osa, Nigeria

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43 properties total found
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$883,444
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$7,362
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Habita
Languages
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House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$309,205
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$117,793
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Falomo, Nigeria
House
Falomo, Nigeria
$14,724
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$184,051
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Habita
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$309,205
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$1,47M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$6,77M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$33,129
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Moba, Nigeria
House
Moba, Nigeria
$2,66M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$5,522
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$8,834
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Habita
Languages
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House in Moba, Nigeria
House
Moba, Nigeria
$22,086
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Ikota, Nigeria
Townhouse
Ikota, Nigeria
$279,757
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ilado, Nigeria
House
Ilado, Nigeria
$139,879
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ikate, Nigeria
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ikate, Nigeria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Lekki is a city in Lagos State, Nigeria. It is located to the east of Lagos city. Lekki is a…
$1,33M
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House in Ajah, Nigeria
House
Ajah, Nigeria
$1,03M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$40,491
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$220,861
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$69,939
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$7,362
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Moba, Nigeria
House
Moba, Nigeria
$5,890
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$33,129
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$7,362
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$338,654
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$110,431
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$125,155
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$169,327
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Villa
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$4,417
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Eti Osa, Nigeria

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