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Residential properties for sale in Abuja, Nigeria

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2 properties total found
House in Abuja, Nigeria
House
Abuja, Nigeria
$436,653
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Abuja, Nigeria
Townhouse
Abuja, Nigeria
$866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Abuja, Nigeria

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Luxury
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