Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nicaragua
  3. Residential
  4. San Juan del Sur Municipio
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This Polynesian inspired Villa features an open concept floorplan that flows into the exteri…
€254,949
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir