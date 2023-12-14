Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nicaragua
  3. Residential
  4. San Juan del Sur Municipio
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Pelican Eyes Resort & Spa is a prestigious residence located in the heart of San Juan del Su…
€145,961
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir