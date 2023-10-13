Where is the best place to celebrate Halloween in 2023? Top European destinations

Halloween is one of the most mysterious holidays in the world, and every October gives us the opportunity to immerse ourselves in an atmosphere of mysticism and gloom. If you are looking for an unforgettable Halloween adventure, you should consider the following European destinations.

Dublin, Ireland

Halloween is a major holiday in Ireland, and Dublin is one of the best places to celebrate it.

Here are some of the ways to celebrate Halloween in Dublin in 2023:

The Bram Stoker Festival is a four-day celebration honoring the life and work of Bram Stoker, author of the novel Dracula. The festival features a variety of events, including ghost tours, readings, and horror movie screenings.

The Dublin Halloween Parade is a family-friendly event held on the last Saturday in October.

Haunted Houses. During the Halloween season, there are several of these houses in Dublin where you can get your desired adrenaline rush.

Halloween parties. There are many of them held in Dublin. These parties offer music, entertainment, and drinks.

Transylvania, Romania

Transylvania is the region of Romania most associated with Halloween due to its connection to the legend of Dracula.

In 2023, Transylvania will host many events and activities in honor of the holiday, including:

Bran Castle Party on October 28, 2023 This is Transylvania's largest and most popular Halloween event. The decorated castle hosts a nighttime tour, live music, and a costume contest.

Halloween Celebration at the Sighisoara citadel, October 31, 2023 This is another popular Halloween event in Transylvania. Sighisoara is the birthplace of Vlad Tepes, who served as the inspiration for the legend of Dracula.

Halloween parade in Brasov: October 29, 2023.

Halloween Festival in Cluj-Napoca: October 28-31, 2023.

Halloween Festival in Sibiu: October 28-31, 2023.

In addition to participating in themed events, many Transylvania residents celebrate Halloween by decorating their homes and offices and dressing up in costumes.

London, England

Halloween is a popular holiday in London, and there are many ways to celebrate it, from family festivals to spooky parties for adults. Popular events include:

Cammas Hall Farm Resurrected. Here you'll find a haunted maze, a horror tunnel, and live music.

Halloween at the Tower of London. Take part in a spooky tour with ghost stories in the famous fortress.

Day of the Dead Cabaret (Dia de los Muertos with Sirens and Stilettos Cabaret). It's a festive show with Mexican-style food, cocktails, and music.

The Thin White Duke party will immerse you in the world of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales.

The Jack the Ripper tour. It will introduce you to the story of one of the most famous serial killers.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Here are some specific Halloween-themed events taking place in Copenhagen in 2023:

Halloween in the Tivoli Gardens: October 7-31. The famous gardens have become a real Halloween wonderland, with thousands of pumpkin lanterns and living monsters.

International Halloween Festival: October 27.

Halloween Haunted Walk: October 28-31.

Halloween family fun at the National Museum of Denmark: Oct. 30.

Here are three more great European destinations for Halloween celebrations: