Ranking of the top countries and cities on TikTok in 2023

Bounce has published a ranking of the most viewed countries and cities on TikTok in 2023. The experts conducted the study based on the total number of views of hashtags associated with the names of the states and cities. A total of 193 countries were included in the list for analysis.

The most viewed countries on TikTok are:

U.S.—357.4 billion views.

Mexico—348.9 billion views.

Argentina—217.0 billion views.

United Kingdom—207.4 billion views.

Chile—181.0 billion views.

Colombia—166.9 billion views.

Pakistan—146.2 billion views.

Peru—132.6 billion views.

Indonesia—115.4 billion views.

France—109.8 billion views.

The most viewed cities on TikTok are: