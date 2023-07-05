These countries are the safest places to live in 2023

The Global Peace Index (GPI) has published an annual report analyzing countries on a myriad of factors, from violence and crime to terrorism and international conflict.

The Global Peace Index 2023 shows that the world situation is deteriorating for the ninth year in a row, with 84 countries showing improvement and 79 showing the opposite trend. This is due to increased civil unrest and political instability after COVID-19, as well as increased regional and global struggles. Conflicts are increasingly international: 91 countries are now involved in some form of external conflict, up from 58 countries in 2008.

Here are the 15 safest countries in the world right now

Country Score 1. Iceland 1.124 2. Denmark 1.31 3. Ireland 1.312 4. New Zealand 1.313 5. Austria 1.316 6. Singapore 1.332 7. Portugal 1.333 8. Slovenia 1.334 9. Japan 1.336 10. Switzerland 1.339 11. Canada 1.35 12. Czech Republic 1.379 13. Finland 1.399 14. Croatia 1.45 15. Germany 1.456

By the way, Iceland has topped the GPI index every year since 2008. Once again, it has become the safest country in the world, thanks to its low crime rate, low military expenditures, and the same level of international conflicts.